Glastonbury receives £600,000 from government's Cultural Recovery Fund

Glastonbury is among the hundreds of recipients who will receive a share of £107 million from the Cultural Recovery Fund.
The money is being paid from the additional £300m announced by the Chancellor at March’s Budget, bringing the total cash support package made available for culture during the pandemic to close to £2 billion.
A list of recipients from the music sector is below and includes the WOMAD Festival, Bush Hall and the Electric Ballroom.
The Culture Recovery Fund has already paid £1.2 billion to around 5,000 organisations and sites across the country.
From this round of funding, over £100 million will be awarded in continuity support grants to over 870 previous Culture Recovery Fund recipients administered by Arts Council England, British Film Institute, National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England.
Glastonbury will receive £600,000 in the latest round of grants. The festival, which has been forced to cancel for two years running, previously received a £900,000 grant in April. It’s set to return in 2022 with confirmed acts including Billie Eilish and Diana Ross.
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they’re from.
“Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people.”
Cultural Recovery Fund grants November 2021
Bird On The Wire £90,000
Bush Hall £196,064
Corsica Studios £150,000
De Le Warr Pavilion £325,000
Electric Ballroom £75,787
Exeter Cavern £25,000
Fairport Convention Ltd £120,000
Glastonbury £600,000
Jazz Refreshed £41,000
Komedia £123,500
London Symphony Orchestra £423,000
MADE Festival £275,133
MLM Concerts £125,566
Mustard Group £167,992
New Vortex Jazz Club £71,750
NGE Music £90,000
Reprezent Radio £115,000
Servant Jazz Quarters £25,000
TGC Concerts £59,300
The Louisiana Bristol £65,500
Troubadour £330,000
Urban development £80,509
Village underground £305,000
WOMAD £217,336