Glastonbury to stage livestream featuring Coldplay, Kano, Haim, Idles and more

Glastonbury has confirmed details of a ticketed livestream concert from Worthy Farm on Saturday, May 22.

The five-hour spectacular will feature performances from artists who are giving their time to support the festival, including Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice and DJ Honey Dijon. There will also be a number of unannounced surprise performances.

The main festival had to be cancelled this year because of the ongoing pandemic.

Filmed across the Worthy Farm site at landmarks including the Pyramid Field and the Stone Circle, the livestream is being staged in partnership with Driift and BBC Studios Productions. Although no BBC broadcast partnership has been confirmed, Glastonbury has been a fixture of the schedules in recent years so it seems likely that performances will also be screened on TV at some point.

Livestream tickets are on sale now priced at £20, with a number of timed streams available to accommodate audiences globally.

A limited edition line-up poster for the event will also be available, with proceeds going to Stagehand, the live production welfare and benevolent fund which is helping crew who have fallen into the gaps in government financial support during the pandemic.

Emily Eavis said: “After two Glastonbury cancellations, it brings us great pleasure to announce our first online livestream, which will present live music performances filmed across Worthy Farm at landmarks including the Pyramid and, for the first time ever, the Stone Circle. It will feature a rolling cast of artists and performers who have all given us enormous support by agreeing to take part in this event, showing the farm as you have never seen it. There will also be some very special guest appearances and collaborations. We are hoping this will bring a bit of Glastonbury to your homes and that for one night only people all over the world will be able to join us on this journey through the farm together!”

Shot by Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale, the ambitious production will take viewers on a journey of the Glastonbury site, which typically greets more than 200,000 people each June.

The show will be co-promoted and produced by UK livestream business Driift and BBC Studio Productions. Driift has hosted globally successful livestreams for artists including Laura Marling, Nick Cave, Biffy Clyro, Niall Horan and Kylie Minogue.