The full cost of the Covid-19 pandemic could take years to fully calculate, but the impact of South By SouthWest’s (SXSW) postponement is already having a big impact on the biz, a Music Week investigation can reveal.
The annual conference was postponed by organisers for the first time in its 34-year history following a request from authorities in Austin, after worries international visitors could bring Coronavirus into the city.
While the event’s reputation for discovering new talent and breaking careers ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now