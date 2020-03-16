The full cost of the Covid-19 pandemic could take years to fully calculate, but the impact of South By SouthWest’s (SXSW) postponement is already having a big impact on the biz, a Music Week investigation can reveal.

The annual conference was postponed by organisers for the first time in its 34-year history following a request from authorities in Austin, after worries international visitors could bring Coronavirus into the city.

While the event’s reputation for discovering new talent and breaking careers ...