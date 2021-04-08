Goldenvoice UK founder Laura Davidson launches live consultancy Amigas

Laura Davidson, founder of Goldenvoice UK, has announced the launch of her brand new consultancy, Amigas.

Amigas offers a variety of live services including artist development, live consultancy, and bespoke and curated events. The consultancy consists of industry-leading women professionals such as promoters, producers and curators with an aim to build back the live sector in a new way.

Working alongside artists, management, labels, agents, venues and brands, Amigas will consult on live services covering everything from marketing and promotion to strategy and events with a focus on sustainability, inclusivity and innovation.

On the announcement, Davidson said: “Amigas was born from a desire to rebuild the live sector – not exactly as it was, but anew. The pandemic has meant that we are all looking at our lives, and what we want to go back to. For me, that’s live music and I see this an opportunity to do it differently.”

“Sustainability, inclusivity and innovation are really important to me and will be a big part of what we do and how we work,” Davidson continued. “We want to work on projects, and with artists and partners, who share these same values, and that energise and inspire us. In creating Amigas I am hoping to facilitate, inspire and empower women from all backgrounds to enter the live music industry, which means pushing for a big cultural shift. As well as aiming for all of our events to be carbon neutral, we want to embrace new opportunities in the streaming space, even when full capacity gigs return. We want to bring joy to artists and audiences, and for Amigas to have a positive impact on the live industry when it returns.”

Davidson has had over 20 years of experience within the live industry, initially starting out as a promoter in Brighton, and later went on to launch Goldenvoice UK for LA-based AEG Presents. She has also worked with the likes of Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, FKA Twigs, Wolf Alice, Disclosure and more. Davidson also co-founded, launched and booked London’s All Points East and was then appointed head of artist bookings at AEG, before leaving to become freelance.

Alex Bruford, ATC Live, said: “Laura’s impeccable taste in music and her unique approach to developing successful artists and live events have firmly established her as a pioneer in her field. I’m delighted that she is launching Amigas and am very much looking forward to working with her at her new company.”

Natasha Gregory, Mother Artists, added: “I absolutely love Laura and everything she stands for. She is a pleasure to deal with, super smart in her planning and ideas, and always putting the artist first. She works with true integrity and ethics, showing that the best can truly lead in such a positive and inclusionary way. I have no doubt that Amigas will be a great company to work with and I, and all at Mother Artists, are looking forward to working together with her and her team.”