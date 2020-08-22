Your site will load in 16 seconds
Government's Culture Recovery Fund 'saves 135 music venues' with emergency grants

August 22nd 2020 at 12:01AM
Grassroots music venues across England are the first recipients of the government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund, the Culture Secretary has announced today. 

The £3.36 million Emergency Grassroots Music Venues is being shared among 135 venues across England who applied for support to survive the imminent risk of collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The full list of venues is below.

In response to the demand for help from some of the hardest hit in the sector, an additional £1.1 million was also brought forward, increasing the fund from £2.25 million to £3.36 million to help as many venues as quickly as possible.  

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “This Government is here for culture and these grants today show we are determined to help our exceptional music industry weather the Covid storm and come back stronger.

“Grassroots music venues are where the magic starts and these emergency grants from our £1.57 billion fund will ensure these music venues survive to create the Adeles and Ed Sheerans of the future.

“I encourage music fans to help too by supporting music and cultural events as they start to get going again. We need a collective effort to help the things we love through Covid.” 

The accelerated funding has been delivered by Arts Council England in under a month to save grassroots venues previously facing insolvency. The emergency grants of up to £80,000 will cover on-going running costs incurred during closure, including rent and utilities, so that some of the country’s most vulnerable venues can survive. 

Darren Henley, CEO, Arts Council England, said: “This much-welcomed emergency investment from the government into grassroots music venues will have a profoundly positive impact on England’s music ecology, and today’s news will mean a great deal to the many artists, audiences and communities they serve across the country. I’m pleased that the Arts Council has been able to use its expertise to administer this fund, ensuring that we are supporting music venues in these challenging times.”

Recipients of the fund include The Troubadour in London, where Adele and Ed Sheeran performed in the early days of their career, as well as The Jacaranda in Liverpool where The Beatles played one of their first gigs. 

The fund will also support The Sunflower Lounge, one of the oldest music venues in Birmingham, and Night People in Manchester. Other recipients include The Brickyard in Carlisle, which has hosted a range of acts including Foals, Blossoms and Biffy Clyro since it opened in 2002, and The Louisiana in Bristol, where Florence + The Machine were among the acts that performed to small audiences there at the start of their careers.  

Mark Davyd, CEO, Music Venue Trust, said: "We warmly welcome this first distribution from the Culture Recovery Fund which will ensure that the short term future of these venues is secured while we continue to work on how we can ensure their long term sustainability. Both DCMS and Arts Council England have worked very quickly to fully understand the imminent risk of permanent closure faced by a significant number of grassroots music venues across the country, and the funding they've brought forward creates a real breathing space for under pressure venues."  

Marcus Davey, CEO and artistic director of the Roundhouse, said: "The Culture Recovery Fund is a welcome lifeline to many cultural organisations who continue to be negatively impacted by Covid-19. We hope that all parts of the huge cultural ecosystem are encouraged to apply for this fund, so that everyone including venues and organisations are supported by this much needed money. Arts and culture are such a huge part of our communities and our lives, but everyone in our sector has been hit hard by this pandemic. We hope this money will go some way to helping organisations such as the Roundhouse not only survive, but plan for our future, and come out the other side thriving.”

Jeremy Pritchard, of Everything Everything, said: “I owe my life’s work and the best times I have ever experienced to the UK’s live music scene. When we first formed Everything Everything, it was the early days of playing in grassroots venues that gave us the experience we needed, taught us how to play together, and gave us the basis of a career. The UK’s live music industry is something to be proud of, not just fiscally but for the vital social role it plays, and it needs continued support.” 

Frank Turner, who appeared on Music Week’s cover to back the campaign for grassroots venues, said: "I'm very pleased to see that the government's headline announcement of the Culture Recovery Fund is now blossoming into practical assistance for grassroots music venues in dire need. These spaces are an irreplaceable part of the live music infrastructure in this country and play a vital role in building the careers of internationally successful artists and in our culture more generally. There is, as ever, more to be done, but this is a positive step for sure." 

Tom Walker said: "This is great news for the music sector and fans alike. Grassroots venues play such an important role in kickstarting many careers, including my own, so it is vital that they are supported. The welcome investment from the government will help safeguard venues across the country so that the next generation of homegrown talent can shine through."

DJ Gilles Peterson, who runs Brownswood Recordings, said: “This is vital funding for the cultural sector that is being hit the hardest by Covid. So many people in the music world are reliant on the live music sector, and without this government help, irrevocable long-term harm threatened the world-leading UK music industry and those who rely on it for a living.”

Andrew Roachford, who has postponed his tour to promote a new album released by BMG next month, said: “It is good to see that the emergency funding has reached the grassroots music venues that were most at risk, and that those venues are now able to survive until the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund is processed. Without grassroots music venues there will be no sustainable live music industry. Hopefully enough of that Culture Recovery Fund will be made available to the grassroots music venues to ensure that this absolutely vital sector of the arts will survive and thrive.”  

Indoor performances can now restart with socially distanced audiences, although many promoters and venues have said it remains unviable because of the economics of artist fees and ticket prices.  

Music venues are also eligible to apply for a share of £500 million in grants being delivered to cultural organisations by Arts Council England, which is accepting applications until September 4. 

List of venues to receive share of emergency funding

Applicant Name

ACE area

Grant Amount Offered £

16 Screen Limited

London

15,750

23 Bath St

South West

11,000

2funky music cafe

Midlands

6,500

78 Sackville St Ltd

North

1,500

7E Youth Academy

Midlands

25,750

Adrian Bell

South East

41,728

Alchemy Leeds LTD

North

47,000

Alexander's Live

North

13,142

Ark Culture

South East

12,357

Arts Bar LTD.

North

8,500

artsintheeast ltd

London

52,997

Assorted Works Limited

London

1,000

Audio Collective Limited

North

8,600

Bar Thirty Two Ltd

North

6,000

Bloom Leisure Ltd

North

30,956

BlueberryHill Studios

North

20,000

Brass Monkey Enterprises

South East

15,000

Bush Hall (Music) Ltd

London

33,851

Cafe Artum

Midlands

11,948

CAMP & FURNACE LIMITED

North

79,604

Claptrap The Venue

Midlands

18,476

Columbo Jazz Limited t/a Jazz Café

London

18,000

Columbo South Limited

London

10,000

Concorde2 Limited

South East

14,000

Corsica Studios

London

50,000

Crank & Ratchet Bars Ltd

Midlands

23,000

Creative Aristocracy Ltd

North

46,583

Crowdpleaser.Club

Midlands

18,416

CSLR Ltd

Midlands

16,200

Deaf Institute

North

15,000

District 61 Jordan Street Limited

North

3,000

Electric church Ltd

North

15,000

Elsewhere Records Ltd

South East

11,480

Escape Venue

Midlands

15,187

Faces Bar And Lounge

South East

30,000

Fife Street Social Club Nuneaton Ltd

Midlands

64,000

Folklore

London

32,035

Gorilla

North

31,000

Grand Elektra

South East

53,000

HAC

London

38,500

Hitchin Club 85 Limited

South East

6,845

HND HOUSE Ltd t/a THE HAND OF GLORY

London

4,000

Jamm Hot Ltd

South East

80,000

Jimmy's LPL Limited

North

30,000

Jimmy's NQ Limited

North

40,000

Kent Creative

London

14,000

Lancaster Castle Holdings Ltd

North

12,764

Lateralize Ltd

London

10,239

Latest Bars Ltd

South East

22,450

Laura King

North

11,010

Level 3

South West

8,322

Liverpool Olympia

North

73,900

Lughole

North

9,830

M.O.T Venue Ltd

London

24,500

Madding Crowd Ltd

South West

28,000

Malty Cross

Midlands

28,000

Margaret Conlon

London

78,583

marina fountain

South East

18,000

Matchstick Theatre Ltd

London

12,381

Matt and Phreds Mcr Ltd

North

19,700

Meraki Liverpool

North

13,211

Meriden Bars

Midlands

15,267

MK11 Ltd

South East

24,382

Morley Industries Ltd

Midlands

3,000

Motion Events LTD

South West

79,906

Mustapha Bouameur

Midlands

8,072

My Fest1val Events Limited

Midlands

53,409

N.i.a.m.o.s

North

35,791

Nancy Wild

London

29,679

NEWMEDS Entertainment Ltd

North

8,786

Nightingale UK Ltd

Midlands

56,000

Oake Entertainment

London

50,317

Off The UK

North

26,100

Ormside Projects

London

15,100

Oval Space Holdings Limited

London

56,500

Peggy's Skylight

Midlands

10,215

Phase One Liverpool

North

24,000

Phoenix Artist Club

London

49,621

Plain View Production Ltd

North

6,500

Pop Brixton Limited

London

24,400

Printers Playhouse

South East

13,353

recordjunkee

North

25,000

Redwood Bars

North

20,489

Rizwan Shaikh

London

16,900

Salt Town Limited (Trading as The Salty Dog)

North

16,000

Seamus McCausland & Kathleen Fleming T/A The Windmill Public House

London

19,810

Servant Jazz Quarters

London

12,894

Sidney & Matilda

North

39,900

Sister Midnight Records

London

16,078

Smithdown Social

North

20,000

Society for the Advancement of Black Arts

London

1,650

Soundblast Limited

North

12,500

Soundhouse Leicester

Midlands

7,031

Soup Kitchen

North

41,000

SQDL t/a Boiler Shop

North

52,600

St Austell Band Club

South West

13,460

St James Events Ltd

South East

37,729

Stamford Corn Exchange & Theatre Lounge

Midlands

25,000

steve iredale

South East

10,000

Stony Valley

London

80,000

Ten Feet Tall

North

18,400

The Alhambra, Morecambe

North

8,000

The Amersham Arms

London

80,000

The Barrel House Ballroom Totnes

South West

5,500

The Bear Club

South East

1,000

The Beau Nash Ltd t/a Komedia Bath

South West

20,000

The Belfry Centre for Music & Arts

South East

4,500

The CLF Art Cafe

London

12,000

The Fairycroft House CIC

South East

19,500

The Green Door Store

South East

20,500

The Hoxton Distillery LTD / TA The Macbeth

London

14,035

The Hutong Cafe

South West

9,000

The Jazz Cafe

South East

9,097

the lexington

London

37,000

The Lighthouse

South East

14,785

The Louisiana, Bristol

South West

5,500

The Lounge Bar

South West

11,861

The Magic Garden

London

20,000

The Musician Live Ltd

Midlands

22,500

The Old Bookshop/Kathryn Gatt

South West

46,101

The Peer Hat

North

13,567

The Pipeline

South East

8,500

The Piper

South East

7,000

The Post Tottenham LTD

London

20,000

The Sound Lounge Trust CIC

London

8,500

The Stage Door Southampton Ltd

South West

28,400

The Stoller Hall

North

7,500

The Sunflower Lounge

Midlands

33,000

THE VICTORIA

London

52,500

theoldredbusstation

North

13,795

Think Tank

North

52,500

Troubadour

London

80,000

Village Underground

London

33,000

Wild Honey Pie Limited

London

24,764

Worleys Swan Limited

Midlands

34,500
