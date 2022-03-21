Gregory Porter, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran and more confirmed for Ukraine fundraiser concert

Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter and Snow Patrol are among the first performers to be announced for the fundraiser event Concert for Ukraine, a two-hour fundraiser event raising money for the humanitarian appeal for Ukraine on March 29.

The show produced by Livewire Pictures will be broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player, from the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

Camila Cabello said: “My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine. As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility. One of the biggest needs is to get funds to organisations who can serve these communities directly, so we’re focusing our efforts on doing that as quickly as we can.”

Gregory Porter said: "So thankful to be able to raise my voice in the chorus of peace. Together we can show our support for those that are sadly affected by the current world events.”

Emeli Sandé said: “I will be singing to try to help every human being forced to flee their home and in solidarity with those being racially discriminated against even within this humanitarian crisis. Nobody should be refused access to relief, aid and the right to cross the border to safety, and I’m pleased for the chance to support the DECs appeal to help all people whose lives have been affected by the conflict.”

Guy Dunstan, NEC Group’s MD of Ticketing and Arenas, said: “The NEC Group stands with the people of Ukraine. Whilst the live entertainment industry is shocked and deeply saddened to see the humanitarian crisis unfold, it has the power to make a difference. That’s, of course, through people’s love of music.



“As a charity fundraising event, Concert for Ukraine will be a fantastic show that brings together some of the UK’s biggest artists at one of our leading entertainment venues, Resorts World Arena, to help raise money for humanitarian relief. As a Birmingham-based Group, we’re delighted to host an event with such meaning and a cause that will, of course, resonate with people up and down the country. We look forward to working with the promoters and organisers in the lead-up to the concert to ensure that we put on an incredible show which, at its heart, shines a positive light on the people of Ukraine.”



Global will be broadcasting live from backstage at the concert on the night with a show across the Heart and Capital networks.

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event, which hopes to raise over £3 million, will also be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal. Tickets go on sale on March 22.