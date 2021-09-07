Griff to headline exclusive War Child UK show as part of new Day Of The Girl initiative

BRIT Award Rising Star winner Griff will headline a personally curated intimate live show at Lafayette on October 8, in support of War Child UK.

The show will be the first in a series of events which are part of the charity’s brand-new Day Of The Girl music initiative.

An official press release stated: “Day Of The Girl is aimed at empowering girls and young women and amplifying their voices. Through a celebration of young, woman-identifying talent, the initiative aims to create a moment that highlights the specific challenges girls and young women face around the world, and to raise vital funding to help War Child protect, educate, and stand up for the rights of children affected by conflict.”

Speaking about the show, Griff said: “It is an honour to be curating and headlining this very special gig for War Child, and to be doing my bit for Day of The Girl. It is such an important initiative and one which I really stand behind not only as a female performer, but as a woman in a world where unequal opportunity and challenge for female-identifying individuals is still rife – particularly in the communities which War Child operate in. I am proud to be lending my voice to help amplify those of girls and young women everywhere”

The event will be supported by YouTube Music. Also supporting the event is AMIGAS - a new female-run consultancy offering a wide range of live services to the music and events industry, to produce the event, and provide mentoring opportunities for young women to gain experience of the live industry.

Tickets to the show go on sale this Friday September 10 at 9am, priced at £20, via dayofthegirl.warchild.org.uk

As part of the initiative, War Child and Abbey Road Studios will also be hosting a music industry day in celebration of Day Of The Girl which will take place at the iconic studios themselves. Further details on this will be released next week.

Completing the event line-up for the Day Of The Girl roster is a gaming livestream, hosted via YouTube on Saturday October 9. Featuring a host of gamers all playing games either developed by a female lead or with a strong female lead character, fans will be able to enjoy gaming streams and donate to War Child via the streamers YouTube channel. More details on the event will be announced soon.