The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and Harry Styles' As It Was looks set for a ninth week at the top of the singles chart.

Last week becoming the longest-running No.1 of the year so far, As It Was continues to strengthen its hold on the chart, posting 39,921 sales so far this week. In at No.2, Lizzo's About Damn Time posts 23,454 sales, while Cat Burns' Go is shortly behind with 23,280 sales. Harry Styles' Late Night Talking ...