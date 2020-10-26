Harry Styles invests in Manchester's Co-op Live venue

Harry Styles has invested in Oak View Group’s proposed new Manchester venue, Co-op Live.

The 23,500-capacity arena, which will be the UK’s largest, was given planning approval in September and is set to open in 2023.

The Cheshire-raised singer-songwriter, whose first job was delivering newspapers for a Co-op store as a teenager, will be actively involved in the development of the project in what represents his first big move in the business world.

I was drawn to this project on every level Harry Styles

Styles will work alongside OVG’s UK and international team, led by leading exec Tim Leiweke, on delivering world-leading experiences "with a particular focus on fans, unique premium and hospitality areas and artist spaces".

Styles said: “I’m incredibly proud and excited to be partnering with OVG on their plans for Co- op Live. Manchester is an incredible city, filled with incredible people, and I couldn’t be happier being involved in this project. It very much feels like coming home.

“I was drawn to this project on every level, from the opportunities it brings, to the contribution it will make to the city, and most importantly, that it will allow even more live music to thrive in Manchester. It's just another sign that this amazing city continues to grow.”

Situated at East Manchester's Etihad Campus, Co-op Live is set to provide competition for the existing Manchester Arena (recently renamed AO Arena), operated by rival ASM Global, which opened in 1995.

Francesca Bodie, OVG’s president of business development, said: “At OVG our vision is driven by a unique view that puts fans and artists first in every decision we make. There’s no artist in the world right now better placed than Harry to advise us on delivering a first-class experience for visitors and artists at Co-op Live.

“We’re focused on building one of the world’s best arenas in Manchester and Harry’s advice and consultation is going to be invaluable as we work to deliver that.”

OVG was founded by live industry heavyweights Leiweke and Irving Azoff, whose son Jeffrey Azoff is Styles' manager.