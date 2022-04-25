Harry Styles, KSI and George Ezra announced for Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard

After a three-year Covid hiatus, Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is returning to Wembley Stadium on June 12.

The first names to be added to the line-up are Harry Styles, KSI, Anne-Marie, George Ezra, Becky Hill, Sigala, Gayle, ArrDee and Eddie Benjamin.

Further names will be revealed on tomorrow's Capital Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp (April 26).

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, founder and executive president of Global, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the long-awaited return of Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard! James Rea and the team have done an incredible job on the line-up with some of the world’s biggest artists who we know are a huge hit with our Capital listeners. We can’t wait to return to Wembley Stadium with what promises to be a very special show.”

James Rea, director of broadcasting and content at Global, said: “The team at Capital have pulled out all the stops to deliver the most incredible line-up. We’ve all missed being in the crowd with music fans, listening to the greatest pop stars on the planet in the sunshine at the legendary Wembley Stadium. This year we’ll be back with the UK’s biggest summer party, celebrating in the way that only Capital can!”

Tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard go on general sale via Global Player at 9am on April 28.

The last Capital Summertime Ball, in 2019, featured headliners including Maroon 5, Halsey, Mark Ronson and The Jonas Brothers.

Harry Styles, whose single As It Was is currently No.1 in the UK, will return to Wembley later in June as his Love On Tour run calls at the venue. Read a preview with Wembley Stadium's James Taylor here.