Harry Styles' Love On Tour in numbers

Harry Styles played to an audience of more than five million people over 173 dates on his mammoth Love On Tour run, which raised more than $6.5 million for various charities including Planned Parenthood, Choose Love, Physicians for Reproductive Health and more.

After three years, Love On Tour came to a close last week at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy, where the singer played to more than 100,000 people. The run of dates began on September 4 2021, after Styles pushed back shows originally planned for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That came shortly after the release of his second album Fine Line (which has 803,223 sales to date, according to the Official Charts Company) and was followed by his current album Harry’s House (651,502), which provided an anchor for the announcement of more dates.

In the UK, Styles played a two-night run at Wembley Stadium last summer, before a four-night stint at the same venue this year. The shows broke the attendance record for the North London stadium.

Back in June last year, Wembley’s then-senior commercial director James Taylor heaped praise on Styles in an interview with Music Week.

“It was meant to be at The O2, but demand was so high that it made sense that he went straight into the stadiums,” he said. “He’s going to go into that Ed Sheeran and Coldplay level, they’re both due to do their 12th shows this year at Wembley and I can see Harry on his third or fourth tour being up on that level. There’s definitely more to come from him, his show will get better and better. If he’s that good on his first stadium show, you look forward to seeing his second and his third…”

Joined by band members Pauli Lovejoy, Sarah Jones, Mitch Rowland, Madi Diaz, Elin Sandberg, Ariza, Yaffra, Parris Fleming, Kailah Vandever, Lorren Chiodo and Laura Bibbs, Styles also played 20 nights at Madison Square Garden and 18 at the Forum in Los Angeles. Also in California, he headlined Coachella.

While Styles was on the road, Harry’s House and the rest of his catalogue continued to rack up the numbers, while Styles received six nominations at the Grammys this year, winning Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album Of The Year. At the BRITs in February, he won British Album, British Song, British Artist and Best Pop/R&B act.

As It Was, the relentless lead single from Harry’s House, hit No.1 in 33 countries. In the UK, Styles achieved the double in the UK year-end charts for 2022.

Harry’s House achieved 460,432 2022 sales (including 299,032 from streams, 150,759 physical copies and 10,641 downloads). As It Was debuted at No.1 in the singles chart for Harry Styles in April 2022 and spent 10 weeks at the summit. Its total chart sale for the year was 1,573,672.

As It Was was streamed 180.9 million times in the UK in 2022, as well as selling 12,502 physical copies and 52,569 downloads. As well as securing 10 weeks as the UK No.1, it spent 15 weeks topping the US Hot 100 – a record for a UK artist.

PHOTO: Lloyd Wakefield