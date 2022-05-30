Harry Styles pledges $1m Love On Tour donation to Everytown for Gun Safety

Harry Styles has pledged to donate the proceeds from his Love On Tour shows in North America to Everytown For Gun Safety Support Fund.

Live Nation will match the figure, equalling a total donation of over $1 million to Everytown For Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organisation in the US. The announcement comes in the wake of last week’s tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers lost their lives.

Harry Styles said: “Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas. On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”

All 42 of the North American shows have now sold out, including five additional nights at Madison Square Garden in New York and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum that were announced last week.

Love On Tour gets underway at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on June 11 and the UK and European run includes two nights at Wembley Stadium on June 18 and 19. The North American leg begins at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on August 15 and culminates with 15 nights at the Kia Forum in LA.

