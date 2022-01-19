Harry Styles to play Wembley Stadium in June 2022

Harry Styles has announced the rescheduled dates for his world tour, in addition to new shows added across the globe.

Styles will kick off his 32-city outing with three brand new stadium dates in the UK in June, and a further four stadiums in Europe.

Harry Styles’ stadium shows, promoted by Live Nation, are: Glasgow Ibrox Stadium (June 11), Manchester Emirates Old Trafford (June 15) and London Wembley Stadium (June 18).

The Harry Styles’ Love On Tour 2022 run will continue in July with rescheduled arena dates in Europe, as well as a new show at Accor Arena in Paris, before concluding in Latin America later this year.

Although new music has not been confirmed, UMPG UK MD Mike McCormack recently gave Music Week a progress report. Harry Styles Fine Line has UK sales of 545,880, according to the Official Charts Company. It was among the biggest vinyl sellers in the US and UK last year.

Special guests include Mitski on the UK dates, Arlo Parks in Dublin, Wolf Alice on select European dates and Koffee across all Latin American dates.

All existing tickets for rescheduled shows will remain valid. Tickets for the new shows go on general sale at 9am on Friday 28 January.

Ticket holders for the 2020 UK arena tour dates will be refunded and receive an exclusive access pre-sale to ensure priority access to the new performance at Glasgow Ibrox Stadium, Manchester Emirates Old Trafford and London Wembley Stadium.

