Harry Styles triumphs at Pollstar Awards for Tour Of The Year: 'I loved being back out on the road'

Harry Styles was among the winners at the 33rd annual Pollstar Awards.

With the return of touring in the second half of 2021 as Covid restrictions lifted, the ceremony was back to recognise successful artists, venues and executives.

The Pollstar Awards took place at the Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom, hosted by Steve Trevino and presented by Live Nation.

Harry Styles was one of the night’s big winners for Major Tour Of The Year, in recognition of his US arena run, which opened at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on September 4 and included five nights at Madison Square Garden in New York.

In an acceptance speech via video, Harry Styles said: “I loved being back out on the road, I’m very much looking forward to going out again this year. I’d love to say a massive thank you to my band and my crew for everything they did on this tour. Given the circumstances it was a very difficult, a very different touring environment than everyone was used to. But I just want to thank them for the way they pulled together and managed to make this tour happen. And to all the fans who came and brought a ticket and made it happen, thank you so much - I couldn’t have don’t it without you.”

Harry Styles’ manager, Jeffrey Azoff at Full Stop Management, won for Personal Manager Of The Year.

During a video message, Harry Styles joked: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to watch from afar as you have achieved everything from the comfort of your own home while I’ve been touring. Congratulations, I’m very, very happy for you - and you’re welcome.”

Harry Styles has a Live Nation-promoted tour lined up for 2022 with stadium shows including Wembley Stadium. New music is expected to be released from Styles’ third solo album project soon.

Additional artist award winners included Foo Fighters for Best Rock Tour, J Cole for Best Hip-Hop Tour, and Maroon 5 for Best Pop Tour.

The Royal Albert Hall received the inaugural Pollstar Milestone Award for its 150th anniversary.

Manager Andy Gould paid tribute to late agent Steve Strange of X-ray Touring, who posthumously won International Booking Agent of the Year.

Additional awards honoured venues and venue executives, talent buyers, promoters, agents and agencies, talent managers, tour managers, and more.

"2021 will be remembered as the year that artists were able to once again connect with fans at live events around the world, and Pollstar is thrilled to be able to recognise the artists, venues, events and executives who were able to make that happen at the highest level, as determined by their peers," said Ray Waddell, president of media & conferences for Oak View Group, Pollstar’s parent company. "This year's Pollstar Awards is a celebration of live entertainment, and we salute the winners, nominees and all who participate in the greatest business there is."