Homecoming unites with Jameson Whiskey & Patta for #AllConnect tour in Atlanta, London & Lagos

Homecoming Festival – the 4-day African cultural exchange founded by Grace Ladoja MBE in 2017 – is set to expand with a new spin-off tour in conjunction with longtime partners Jameson Whiskey and Amsterdam based streetwear brand Patta.

#AllConnect – a collaborative project set to "widen the circle, expand horizons and connect creative communities across Africa and the global diaspora” – will take the form of three special events held in Atlanta, London, and Lagos in September.

An official press release stated that it will “bring together like-minded artists from around the world, as they touch down in three incredible cities to ignite a truly global community, with the shared ambition to amplify up and coming African talent and culture.”

Every city will have an individually curated line-up packed full of special guests and surprise appearances in order to shine a light on the best that each local scene has to offer.

The #AllConnect tour will kick off on August 29 in London, then Atlanta on September 3, before culminating with a final show in Lagos on September 11. For the Lagos show, all profits are going towards WAF Skatepark, a cultural and cross-generational exchange project supported by Wafflenscream, Nigeria’s first skateboarding company.

Atlanta will be headlined by Love Renaissance (LVRN), London by Julie Adenuga and Izzy Bossy, while Lagos will be represented by DJ Obi and Teezee.

You can see the line-up below:

Atlanta

LVRN

DJ Spinall

Korin

DJ Obi

Patta Soundsystem

London

Julie Adenuga

Izzy Bossy

Teezee

DJ Obi

Patta Soundsystem

Lagos

DJ Obi

Teezee

Patta Soundsystem

Special guests TBC

Speaking about the tour, Homecoming founder Grace Ladoja said: “All eyes are on Africa, and it’s a very exciting time. Homecoming has been building a global community over the past five years and organically amplifying African creatives. With #AllConnect we are excited to connect people in real life taking them out of Africa for the first time to the UK and USA and bringing people to Lagos for their first Homecoming experience, offering a unique opportunity of genuine connection. Patta is our family; they have supported us since the first Homecoming Lagos, so we are excited to collaborate to make some exclusive products. We’ve also worked with Jameson since 2017, so excited to bring this project to life - together, we are continuing to widen the circle!”

Co-founder of Patta, Gee added: "Homecoming for me has been a life changing experience. In so many different ways it’s hard to catch in a couple of sentences, so I’ll do it in a couple of words instead: Inspiration, Learning, Blackness, Excellence and Friendship."

