Hozier prepares for huge Finsbury Park show as 150,000 tickets are sold in UK & Ireland

Hozier is playing the biggest headline UK show of his decade-long career this weekend.

The Irish singer-songwriter will headline Finsbury Park, London in front of 45,000 fans as part of a run of huge outdoor UK and Irish gigs. Promoted by SJM and Festival Republic, the all-day event features support from Brittany Howard and Lord Huron.

Following Dublin Marlay Park tonight (July 5, also 45,000 capacity), Hozier heads to London (July 7) followed by Summer Sessions at Chepstow (July 9) and Glasgow Green (July 10). He then heads to the US for further shows.

Hozier sold more than 150,000 tickets in the UK & Ireland over the course of a week this summer. Every show in Europe has been a sell-out, while arena dates in Australia and New Zealand were also full to capacity. UK arena dates, including OVO Arena Wembley, took place last December.

In April, Hozier (Andrew Hozier-Byrne) hit No.1 with Too Sweet, which has 749,114 sales according to the Official Charts Company. The single – currently on 637 million Spotify streams – went on to reach No.1 on the US Hot 100.

“The timing for this show couldn’t be better,” said Island president Louis Bloom. “Following the worldwide success of Too Sweet, one of the biggest songs of the year, and Andrew’s first No.1 single, we can’t wait to see Andrew perform such a statement show this Sunday. A sold-out show – 45,000 tickets in London (alone) – is further testament to Hozier’s stature as a true global star.”



He added: “The show, which was notably sold-out prior to the release of Too Sweet, will be a great opportunity for us all to celebrate, and reflect upon, 10 incredible years of success together on Island. Here’s to the next 10!”

Island won the A&R trophy at the Music Week Awards following their long-term success with Hozier, as well as developing The Last Dinner Party and Nia Archives.

As well as scoring his first UK No.1 single with Too Sweet, Hozier reached the albums summit for the first time last year with Unreal Unearth (84,583 sales to date).

“It's such a good song, he's on such a roll, he's getting bigger and bigger,” said Emma Banks, CAA co-head of global touring and agent for Hozier. “I think this album is so good, every song on it is an absolute killer.”

Banks confirmed that tickets have been moving fast around the world for Hozier in 2024.

“He deserves it, he's so talented and he's such a lovely person,” said Banks. “It's been really interesting to see. how his audience has changed as well. There's now a lot of young female audience members, whereas on the first album it was a little bit older; more people were interested in the musician, the guitar side of things and his influences – maybe it was a bit more 6 Music. And now that all those people are still there, but I think through TikTok and social media, he's also got this enormous young female audience who love the songs.”

PHOTO: Ruth Medjber