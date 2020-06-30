Hull's The Polar Bear to reopen for livestream gig series

Hull's The Polar Bear is reopening its doors to artists for a series of livestream shows following the Covid-19 shutdown.

The 12-week Live From The Polar Bear series, held in partnership with local weekly live music night Sesh and venue management specialist VMS Live, starts at 8pm tonight (June 30) with The Hubbards (pictured) and Alice Simmons. Fans can log in to the Polar Bear’s Facebook channel to view the performances.

Other acts already confirmed are King No-One with Kitty VR (July 7), Polo and Lucy Tessier (July 14), Talk More and Jack Conman (July 21) and Fever with Aimee Duncan (July 28).

VMS Live CEO Bert Van Horck said: “We’re all passionate in our love for live music and very excited to be taking this first step back towards feeling the energy of a live gig again. Performing is a highlight for any artist, creating a special bond with their audience and we are providing a safe stage with high quality technical support to enable that. With social distancing limiting our ability to fill the venue, we will be capturing the chemistry and talent of these bands’ performances and streaming them to a wider audience.”

VMS Live is coordinating the safe staging of these shows with the 200-capacity venue, performers, production technicians and local authorities.