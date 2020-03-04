Hull venues join forces to boost city's live music scene

Hull’s biggest venues have joined forces to promote the area as a City Of Music.
Venues such as the Bonus Arena, Welly, Adelphi, Asylum, Humber Street Sesh and Hull City Hall have teamed up to jointly promote Hull and its live music events and broaden opportunities for musicians in the city.
The possibility of the coalition hosting a multi-venue event, similar to Live At Leeds or Tramlines In Sheffield, has also been mooted. Hull was the UK's City Of Culture in 2017.
Dan Harris, general manager at the Bonus Arena, said: “Over the last few years Hull has welcomed some enormous bands and artists to the city with even more planned in 2020. Hull City of Music gives all venues – regardless of size – the chance to come together and celebrate the rich cultural offering, promote the city’s grassroots acts and clear a pathway to continue to put the city on the musical map.”
The group, which is working alongside Visit Hull and Hull City Council, is also hoping to encourage young people to become involved in the music industry as promoters, technicians or involved in the recording of live music.
Members have already met with University Of Hull officials to discuss how the city’s music offer may help to attract new students and further meetings with local businesses are planned. A website, including a one stop shop for gig listings, and social media accounts will be launched in the near future.
VMS Live CEO Bert van Horck, who operates the Welly, Welly 2 and the Polar Bear, said: “Multiple musical hearts from local government to enterprises and media have joined forces to emphasize the unique and vibrant live music scene in Hull. Music is a vital anchor in the social fabric of our society, and we will continue to drive this forward to the benefit of the audience and the musicians.”
Mark Page, festival director of Sesh Events Ltd, who manage and run Humber Street Sesh and Social, said: “Sesh Events is delighted to play a part in the collective ambition to promote Hull as a City Of Music. We shall continue to provide platforms, develop industry pathways, build audiences and help promote the excellence of Hull’s blossoming music scene.”
Janice Wincott, manager of Hull City Hall and New Theatre, said: “We are thrilled to be a member of this unique collaboration to celebrate and promote Hull’s rich live music heritage and continue the City’s recognition as a world-class cultural destination.”
Andy King, commercial services director at the Asylum, said: “Hull is a fantastic city to be a student in and live music is a key part of the student experience. Hull has a rich and diverse music history and it is an honour to be part of this new initiative to reaffirm Hull as a City Of Music.”
Dave Courtney of The Adelphi said: “The Adelphi has played host to some of the biggest names in music and provided a platform for local artists to go on to achieve recognition beyond the city. As we approach our 36th anniversary we are proud to be a member of the Hull City Of Music initiative.”
Matt Molson, venue manager at The Welly, said: “This is really exciting, I think it is a breath of fresh air and cannot wait to see what we can achieve together."
Jonnie Molson, venue manager at The Polar Bear, said: “"What an amazing group of people! Together we can really make Hull the City of Music and show the world what we are all about."
Darren Bunting, of O'Rileys, Service Station, Music HQ Presents & Live Music In Hull, added: "Hull City of Music is a brilliant idea and personally I am very excited to be involved to help promote Hull's amazing music scene far and wide. This can only be a massively positive initiative for Hull.”