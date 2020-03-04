Hull venues join forces to boost city's live music scene

Venues such as the Bonus Arena, Welly, Adelphi, Asylum, Humber Street Sesh and Hull City Hall have teamed up to jointly promote Hull and its live music events and broaden opportunities for musicians in the city.

The possibility of the coalition hosting a multi-venue event, similar to Live At Leeds or Tramlines In Sheffield, has also been mooted. Hull was the UK's City Of Culture in 2017.

Dan Harris, general manager at the Bonus Arena, said: “Over the last few years Hull has welcomed some enormous bands and artists to the city with even more planned in 2020. Hull City of Music gives all venues – regardless of size – the chance to come together and celebrate the rich cultural offering, promote the city’s grassroots acts and clear a pathway to continue to put the city on the musical map.”

The group, which is working alongside Visit Hull and Hull City Council, is also hoping to encourage young people to become involved in the music industry as promoters, technicians or involved in the recording of live music.