ICM Partners and Primary Talent International to 'join forces' following new deal

ICM Partners has "joined forced" with Primary Talent International following a new deal.

Primary Talent International will retain their name and continue to operate out of their London offices, but will now offer their clients "all the benefits of a major agency". No management or agent changes are anticipated.

Live music booking agency Primary Talent has a roster of over 900 music clients including Alt-J, Daft Punk, Dave, Lana Del Rey, Noel Gallagher, Patti Smith, Phoenix, Stormzy, The 1975 and The Cure among others.



ICM Partners is a talent and literary agency, and represents the likes of Jeff Daniels, Ellen DeGeneres, Samuel L Jackson, Michael Keaton, Spike Lee, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld and Patrick Stewart. It also has a touring business that has represented Boyz II Men, Khalid, Limp Bizkit, Migos, Sinead O’Connor and more.

“We have great respect for Primary’s extraordinary artists, management team and agents and we enthusiastically welcome them all into our ICM Partners family," said ICM Partners' CEO Chris Silbermann.

"This deal greatly enhances our ability to serve our clients on a global scale, through added resources, support and even greater opportunities, which is our top priority. Primary is well known for being fiercely independent, which we love about them. We are honored that they believed we were the right partners to help take their clients and their agency to the next levels of success, while retaining their brand and management identity and philosophy.”

Rob Prinz, ICM Partners' co-head of worldwide concerts, added that a deal with Primary Talent had long been on his agenda.

“Primary has long been one of the premier independent music agencies in London, if not the world, that I’ve always admired," he declared. "After years of trying to find ways to work together, I’m very excited to now have that opportunity. We think this is a great fit for all parties and look forward to begin exploring ways to expand our business together on behalf of our clients.”

Welcoming the new arrangement Primary Talent's Peter Elliot said he hope teaming up with ICM would push the agency forwards.

“Primary Talent is a creative and forward-looking company, with an unrivalled reputation for working closely with our artists to maximize their full potential," he noted. "We're very proud of what Primary has achieved over the years and excited by what the partnership with the dynamic and progressive team at ICM will enable us all to do moving forward. Exciting times.”

His Primary Talent colleague Matt Bates added despite the change, they would still continue to focus on talent, a philosophy shared by ICM.

“We love the incredible artists we represent and the agency we have built with our client’s needs foremost in all we do," he declared. "It is in that spirit that we have joined forces with ICM Partners. We have a shared client first philosophy that passionately represents fresh new voices we enthusiastically develop all the way to arena and stadium acts. We will continue to see Primary prosper and grow, with now additional opportunity to offer our clients the scope and resources of a major agency if they choose to take advantage of it.”