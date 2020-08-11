ICM Partners hires Simon Clarkson to run electronic music department

Booking agency ICM Partners has hired international music agent Simon Clarkson to head up its domestic Electronic Music Department (EMD).

Clarkson (pictured) will be based in Los Angeles, starts his new role immediately and brings with him clients including Skrillex, Alison Wonderland, Aluna George and San Holo, complementing Primary Talent International's Decked Out dance division. ICM joined forced with Primary earlier this year.

Clarkson previously spent eight years as an agent at WME and prior to that ran Mainstage Artists.

He said: “[I am] very excited to join the team at ICM and Primary to fortify and bolster the Electronic Music Department, a genre we all believe we can continue to grow significantly over the years."

His talent and experience are a perfect fit for us Rob Prinz, ICM Partners

The announcement was made by Rob Prinz, worldwide head of concerts at ICM and Matt Bates, head of international at PTI/ICM.

“We are thrilled to have Simon join the agency to help us build out a domestic Electronic Music Department, an area we’ve long wanted to expand in” said Prinz. “His talent and experience are a perfect fit for us.”

Clarkson is credited in playing a key role in developing acts such as Skrillex, Calvin Harris, Kygo, Eric Prydz, Adam Beyer and Above & Beyond on the live scene.

“Simon is highly respected within our industry, has tremendous clients, relationships, and expertise that perfectly complement our strengths and we could not be happier to have him join the ICM/Primary family,” added Bates.