ILMC conference rescheduled because of Omicron

This year’s edition of the ILMC conference has been rescheduled because of the rising number of Omicron cases around the world.

It had been due to take place at the beginning of March, but has been pushed back in light of the Covid-19 surge and the various national and travel restrictions across territories.

ILMC 34 will now take place from 26-29 April 2022, and the conference will return to its longstanding home, the Royal Garden Hotel, which will be reopening in early April following an extensive refurbishment.

ILMC head Greg Parmley (pictured) said: “We're clearly still living in unusual times, but by delaying ILMC slightly, we can ensure that the world’s top live music and entertainment professionals are able to unite in person, and that this year’s edition of the conference is as packed and productive as ever.”

John Reid, president, Live Nation EMEA, said: “Live Nation are proud to sponsor ILMC and we look forward to seeing everyone on the conference’s new 2022 dates in late April.”

Detlef Kornett, executive board member, CMO & international business affairs at DEAG, said: “This move at this time is the right one, and will ensure this year’s ILMC is a fantastic edition. All at DEAG are looking forward to seeing everyone in-person in late April.”

Andrew Parsons, MD at Ticketmaster UK, said: “As a long-standing partner of ILMC, we are really looking forward to the industry getting back together in person at the end of April.”

With ILMC’s date change, 2022 will see the Green Events & Innovations conference take place within the main conference programme on Friday April 29, and the ILMC Production Meeting (IPM) taking place on Tuesday, April 26. IPM is expanding its programming in 2022 to include a day-long tranche of sessions by the Event Safety & Security Summit (E3S).

This year’s Arthur Awards, which take place as part of ILMC’s Great Indoors’ Gala Dinner, will move to Thursday 28 April. Hosted by CAA’s Emma Banks, the ceremony remains at the Sheraton Park Lane Hotel.