Imanbek signs to ICM Partners and Primary Talent International

Imanbek has signed with ICM Partners and Primary Talent International for worldwide representation.

Born Imanbek Zeikenov in Aksu, Kazakhstan, the 20-year-old DJ, producer and Grammy winner is best known for his breakthrough remix of Saint Jhn’s Roses. The chart-topping remix is certified multi-platinum, has generated billions of streams online and entered him into the top 125 artists in the world on Spotify.

Imanbek made history with Roses at this year’s Grammys, becoming the first ever person from the former Soviet Union and the first ever person from Kazakhstan to win an award.

Imanbek has collaborated with artists including Usher, Marshmello, David Guetta, and more. Earlier this year. he released Bang, a four-track EP with Rita Ora. Bang’s first single Big features Guetta; rapper Gunna and Argentinian trap artist Khea also guest on the EP.

“We are thrilled to be representing Imanbek,” said ICM Partners’ head of electronic music Simon Clarkson. “He is an exciting new artist and we can’t wait to bring him to stages around the world.”

He will be represented at ICM Partners by Simon Clarkson and Paul Gongaware in the Americas, and by Paul McQueen at Primary Talent outside of the Americas. Imanbek continues to be managed by Kirill Lupinos at Effective Records.