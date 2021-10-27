Independent Venue Week confirms 2022 edition and artist ambassadors

Independent Venue Week is to return for its ninth consecutive year in 2022.

The annual, seven-day celebration of independent music venues around the UK will take place across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland from January 31 to February 6.

Wet Leg have been unveiled as artist ambassadors for 2022. The Domino-signed band released their debut single Chaise Longue earlier this year and have recently released a second track, Wet Dream. The duo are made up of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers

As part of #IVW22, Wet Leg will be playing shows across the UK and those dates will be announced soon.

Each year, Independent Venue Week invites hundreds of venues across the UK to take part in the celebration of independent venues and their communities.

The official annual #IVW22 launch, hosted by BBC 6 Music’s Steve Lamacq, took place today (October 27) at 229 London.

Three additional ambassadors for the nations - Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland - will be announced on Friday (October 29, 2021).

Independent Venue Week is funded by a longstanding partnership with Arts Council England, Creative Scotland, Arts Council Wales, See Tickets, and loadin.com (plus more support to follow). See Tickets are the official ticketing partner for IVW 2022 championing independent venues across the UK.

Rob Wilmshurst, Global CEO at See Tickets, said: "See tickets are once again proud to support IVW into 2022 and accordingly the acts, promoters, agents and managers that combine to place some fantastic emerging talent onto the stages of some incredible venues in the UK.”

Sybil Bell, founder of Independent Venue Week, said: “Being able to announce our plans for #IVW22 this week is just brilliant on so many levels. To see so many venues, artists, industry and gig goers excited about the return, in person, of the UK’s biggest celebration of live music in grassroots venues is absolutely fantastic. There is such an overwhelming desire to see everybody, on and off stage, safely packing out these brilliant venues with some of the best talent in the world and enjoying the best of our arts and culture up close.”