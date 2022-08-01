Independent Venue Week to host third Independents Day conference on August 2

The team behind Independent Venue Week will host the third Independents Day conference tomorrow (August 2) in London.

Supported by Arts Council England, See Tickets, PPL, Attitude Is Everything and loadin.com, the free-to-attend event involves a day of presentations, discussions and networking, bringing together representatives from more than 100 grassroots music venues, promoters and partners.

Delegates will be updated on the recently-launched Independent Venue Community (IVC) initiative, and benefit from one-to-one sessions with leading independent booking agents and funders, as well as specific discussions on financial sustainability, unlocking the talent of young people, accessibility, mental health and LGBTQIA+ community.

Independents Day will also act as a key part of the preparations for Independent Venue Week, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in January/February 2023.

Alongside the core IVW team, speakers will include representatives from organisations and companies including Arts Council England, See Tickets, PRS Foundation, PPL, Youth Music, See Tickets, AIP, Sound Connections, The Warren, Stay Up Late, Attitude is Everything, Come Play With Me, BBC 6 Music and Secretly Group.

Sybil Bell, founder, Independent Venue Week: “Having successfully launched our new Independent Venue Community initiative last month, we want to continue that momentum with our venues as well as look at Independent Venue Week and plans for our 10th anniversary in January 2023. Independents Day is a key part of these preparations, allowing us to talk face-to-face with our community and for them to meet and network with funders, agents and promoters.

“We also want to push forward on some really important issues that will help ensure the grassroots music sector is as inclusive and vibrant as possible. I’m really excited at the range and diversity of speakers we have on board, and truly grateful for everyone’s continued support.”

Read our interview on Independent Venue Week with Sybil Bell here.