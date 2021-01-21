Industry reacts to Glastonbury hammer blow

The music industry has reacted strongly to the news that Glastonbury Festival will endure another enforced fallow year, with many calling the cancellation a "devastating" blow.

Phil Bowdery, chair of the Concert Promoters Association, said: “It is devastating that Glastonbury, one of the crown jewels of the UK’s live music and festival scene, has been forced to cancel for another year. With some light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine roll out underway we need time to prepare and we desperately need a Government-backed insurance scheme to unlock our future. Now more than ever we need this to be put in place or our globally successful festival industry could be damaged for years to come.”

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association said: the fallow year will hurt “festival-goers and businesses looking at the summer season, and the opportunity to trade in 2021.”

Kill added: "The Government must recognise the impact of the negligible levels of support given to the festival and events sector, and work through a solution that will safeguard the sector, and allow the 2021 festival and events season to take place across the UK.”

DCMS Committee chair Julian Knight MP, fresh from this week’s parliamentary hearing, said: “The news that the UK has lost the Glastonbury Festival for a second year running is devastating. We have repeatedly called for ministers to act to protect our world-renowned festivals like this one with a Government-backed insurance scheme. Our plea fell on deaf ears and now the chickens have come home to roost. The jewel in the crown will be absent but surely the Government cannot ignore the message any longer – it must act now to save this vibrant and vital festivals sector.”

In a statement, organisers Michael and Emily Eavis announced their “great regret” at having to pull the event for the second consecutive summer due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"In spite of our efforts to move heaven and earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year,” their statement read. “We are so sorry to let you all down."

Once again, those with tickets have the option to roll their £50 deposot over for next summer, when the organisers hope to be able to deliver a festival that fans and the music industry alike are waiting for.

Last summer, the BBC reached millions with its TV, radio and online coverage. Plans for this year are expected to be revealed soon.

Read the statement in full below and read Music Week's interview with Emily Eavis here.

Anna Hedges, WaterAid’s special events project manager, said: “WaterAid is really sorry to hear that Glastonbury 2021 has had to be cancelled. We appreciate all the efforts to make the Festival happen and understand it was a difficult decision, but ultimately the right one to ensure everybody’s safety.

“Glastonbury Festival is always a highlight in our calendar, and we feel privileged to be part of this very special event, together with our volunteers who support our activities at Worthy Farm. We have had the chance to meet so many festival-goers over the years who have supported us in different ways, and are also fortunate to have received generous donations from the Festival, helping us transform lives around the world with clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene. When the event was cancelled last year, we were so grateful to receive almost £100,000 raised through the sale of merchandise.

“We would like to thank Michael and Emily Eavis and the team for their ongoing support and look forward to working with them to bring the best event we can in 2022.”