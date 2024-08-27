Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Industry reacts to Oasis reunion as albums climb charts

August 27th 2024 at 10:30AM
Industry reacts to Oasis reunion as albums climb charts

Oasis records are climbing the charts as the industry reacts to the news that Liam and Noel Gallagher are returning to the stage next summer.

The brothers have announced reunion shows for Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin, and the debate around ticket prices and what the shows could mean for the live sector more widely has begun. The gigs are their only only shows in Europe next year.

A statement from the band said: The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

Meanwhile, three Oasis releases are surging up the albums chart. According to the Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash, Time Flies 1994-2009 has jumped 24-14 and is heading towards the Top 10. What’s The Story Morning Glory has risen 41-26 and Definitely Maybe 31-49. There are currently no Oasis singles in this week’s Top 75.

What’s The Story Morning Glory is Oasis’ biggest selling album in the UK, with 5,198,120 sales to date. Definitely Maybe has 2,657,941 sales, while Be Here Now has 2,032,233. The group have passed the million sales mark for Time Flies 1994-2009 (1,887,846), Stop The Clocks (1,408,814), Heathen Chemistry (1,191,831) and Don’t Believe The Truth (1,026,139).

The Gallagher brothers have both enjoyed solo success in the wake of Oasis, Liam’s best selling album is 2017 No.1 As You Were (469,049), while Noel’s is 2011’s self-titled chart-topper (908,216).

Spotify reported a global increase of more than 160% in streams of Oasis in the seven days leading up to August 26.

See the Oasis dates in full below, and scroll down for a selection of the industry’s reaction to their reunion.

July

4,5 - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
11, 12, 19, 20 - Manchester, Heaton Park
25, 26 - London, Wembley Stadium

August

2, 3 - London, Wembley Stadium
8, 9 - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
16, 17 - Dublin, Croke Park

 

 

PHOTO: Simon Emmett



For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024