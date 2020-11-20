Insanity Group launches Orbit Talent with ex-UTA agent Dan Saunderson

Insanity Group has partnered with agent Dan Saunderson to launch new live agency Orbit Talent.

Saunderson, who began his career at Coalition Talent, most recently served a three-year stint at UTA, where he represented acts including Nathan Dawe, Majestic and Big Zuu - all of whom move with him to Orbit Talent.

Orbit Talent will form part of the Insanity Group and plug into the wider group companies to provide additional strategy in the areas of corporate and brand partnerships, sync and merchandising.

Throughout the pandemic, Dan has created innovative revenue-generating opportunities for his clients, which fits perfectly with our mindset here at Insanity Andy Varley, Insanity Group

Andy Varley, founder and CEO of Insanity Group, said: “I have long been a fan of Dan’s tenacious attitude towards live representation. He thinks outside of the box and has a proven track record of taking clients from clubs to hard tickets. Throughout the pandemic, Dan has created innovative revenue-generating opportunities for his clients, which fits perfectly with our mindset here at Insanity.”

The new agency will sit alongside Insanity’s other live entities; Loco Talent, providing representation for heritage artists and TV talent, and Special Bookings, which represents high end fashion and major label artists for corporate events and personal appearances.

Saunderson added: “I’m incredibly excited to launch this new Talent Agency under the Insanity umbrella. To start my own Agency at 30 years old is a dream come true and something I'm very grateful to have been given the opportunity to do. I'm looking forward to working with my artists/managers and new team to show what Orbit Talent is made of.”

Launched in 1997, Insanity Group has offices in London and Los Angeles. Clients include Roman Kemp, Jo Whiley, Maya Jama, Vick Hope and Alice Levine. It also runs in-house live booking agency Loco Talent and record label Insanity Records, a JV with Sony Music, which is home to Joy Crookes and Tom Grennan. In 2019, Insanity launched fitness management company IXB Talent.