International Festival Forum confirms full 2021 line-up

The full schedule has been confirmed for the International Festival Forum (IFF), which takes place in Camden from September 28-30.

The seventh edition of the invitation-only event for major international festivals and booking agencies is expected to be attended by around 600 people from 35 countries.

The programme includes a double keynote interview with Melvin Benn (Festival Republic) and Folkert Koopmans (FKP Scorpio). Other speakers include Jim King (AEG Presents), Eric van Eerdenburg (Lowlands Festival/Mojo Concerts), Cindy Castillo (Mad Cool), Tom Schroeder and Clementine Bunel (Paradigm), Anna Sjölund (Live Nation Sweden), Jon Ollier (One Fiinix Live) and Claire Courtney (Earth Agency).

It's going to be an emotional reunion Ruud Berends, IFF

“This edition of IFF feels like the starting point for a full summer season in 2022 as the industry finally starts to get

back on its feet," said IFF co-founder Ruud Berends. "With London open for international travellers once more, it’s going to be an emotional reunion alongside the exceptional new music that IFF is renowned for.”

Alongside the 300 festivals represented, IFF 2021’s booking agency partners include 13 Artists, ATC Live, CAA, Earth Agency, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm Agency, Primary Talent International, UTA, WME and X-ray Touring, many of whom will be presenting new artists in dedicated showcases. Among the first acts to be announced are Sam Ryder, Tayo Sound, Police Car Collective, Polar States and Sans Soucis.

IFF has also partnered with the Music Venue Trust (MVT) to present the final night of its Revive Live tour, which is supported by the National Lottery. Taking place on Thursday, September 30, MVT will present five unique artist showcases.

This year’s edition is supported by key partners that include Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Tysers, Megaforce and Concert Vision. Association partners on the 2021 event are Yourope, AIF and DeConcert!

PHOTO: M3H Creative