International Live Music Conference moves to Royal Lancaster Hotel for 2023

The International Live Music Conference (ILMC) will move to a new location for its 2023 edition, expanding both programming and delegate numbers.

The three-day ILMC 35 event will welcome over 1,200 live music professionals from over 40 countries to the recently upgraded Royal Lancaster Hotel from Feb 28 – March 3 2023.

The move marks the first venue change for ILMC in more than 20 years. The Royal Lancaster will provide extra space for networking, private meetings and events, all in a first class, newly revamped environment.

Conference head Greg Parmley said: “We’re introducing a raft of new elements in 2023, including a series of roundtable Working Lunches, additional conference sessions, and some very special new features we’ll be announcing in the coming weeks that will be a first for ILMC."

The Arthur Awards, which celebrate those working in the international live music business, will take place during the ILMC week on March 2. In addition to the main ILMC schedule, March 3 sees the return of Futures Forum, the one-day discussion and networking event for the next generation of live music industry leaders.

February 28 sees the 15th edition of the Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI). The day brings together leaders and innovators in the global live sector to network and accelerate discussions around environmental and social best practice and is organised by AGreenerFestival, in partnership with ILMC.

Companies and partners supporting the 35th edition of ILMC include Live Nation, Ticketmaster, ASM Global, CTS Eventim, Tysers, DEAG Entertainment Group, Showsec and Universe.

The 2022 edition of ILMC featured speakers including Nile Rogers and Brian Eno, Casey Wasserman (Wasserman), Phil Bowdery (Live Nation), Maria May (CAA), Marie Lindqvist (ASM Global), Lucy Dickins (WME) and John Giddings (Solo Agency).