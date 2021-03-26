Isle Of Wight Festival unveils 2021 line-up

Isle of Wight Festival has unveiled it’s line-up for the event’s brand new dates, September 16-19, 2021.

Following the government’s roadmap on easing of Covid restrictions, the Isle Of Wight Festival moved from its usual June slot to the autumn. Covid forced last year’s event to be pulled.

Headliners confirmed for the main stage are Liam Gallagher as Friday’s headliner; Saturday headliners Snow Patrol and David Guetta; and Sunday’s headliner Duran Duran, who will close the festival.

Also performing over the festival weekend are acts including Tom Jones, The Script, All Saints, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson, Example, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, Imelda May, James, James Arthur, Kaiser Chiefs, Lawson, Lightning Seeds, Maisie Peters, Maxïmo Park, Primal Scream, Razorlight, Sam Fender, Scouting For Girls, Seasick Steve, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Supergrass, The Snuts and You Me At Six.

Festival promoter John Giddings, founder of Solo Agency, said: “Our audience always has an incredible time at the festival and we’re thrilled with the line-up on offer for them. It’s a fantastic array of artists; from icons to emerging talent and not forgetting everything still to come from additional stages across the festival.

“Over the coming months we'll be watching and learning from the events taking place before us and, of course, liaising with all the relevant authorities to make sure everyone – audience, artists, staff, the community – is kept safe. See you in September!

Live Nation acquired Isle Of Wight Festival in 2017.

Tickets are for the 2021 festival are on sale now.