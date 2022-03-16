ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures to stage fundraiser concert for Ukraine

ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures are to partner with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), as well as the media entertainment group Global, to stage a fundraiser concert raising money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

The event will combine performances with short films recognising the relief efforts and plight faced by those affected by the conflict in Ukraine. A line-up of presenters and artists will be announced over the coming days.

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast will be donated to the DEC appeal.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “Music is a very powerful tool when it comes to showing support and solidarity, and at ITV we are proud and privileged to be working with Livewire Pictures, Global, M&S and the DEC on such an important and necessary fundraising event.”

Bobby Hain, managing director of Broadcast at STV, said: “We've seen time and time again that the generosity of STV viewers knows no bounds. As the crisis in Ukraine continues to intensify at an alarming rate, this event will be an opportunity for our audiences to come together through the power of music, show our whole-hearted support for Ukraine, and help make a difference to those affected through the work of DEC charities.”

Saleh Saeed, chief executive of the DEC, said: “It is heartbreaking to see the deepening crisis unfolding in Ukraine as more refugees cross the borders each day with nothing more than what they can carry. The situation for those inside the country is becoming increasingly precarious.

The concert will be broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player.