James Bay, Ferris & Sylvester and more announced as Music Venue Trust patrons

The Music Venue Trust (MVT) has announced today the list of artists joining as brand new patrons.

Joining the roster is Michele Stodart, James Bay, Ed Harcourt, Sam Duckworth, Ferris & Sylvester, Ren Harvieu and Roachford. Already on the MVT roster are Paul McCartney, Bill Bragg, Frank Turner, KT Tunstall and Elbow and more.

Roachford said: “I can’t wait to get back out to play live again. It means everything to me. It’s also why I’m thrilled to become a patron of Music Venue Trust.

“I have always loved playing at the smaller venues around the UK and I often prefer seeing bands and artist play in the more intimate venues. This is where most artists start so without these venues music in the UK will not continue to thrive.”

Across its patrons there are four categories, Artist, Broadcasting, Industry and Politics who have helped to raise awareness and funds during the Covid-19 pandemic, with #saveourvenues raising over £2.5 million for grassroots music venues.

Strategic director of MVT, Beverley Whitrick, said: “We are privileged to have so much continuing support from the artist community who have always been amazing and generous with their time, advice and commitment.

“We are delighted to welcome these seven new artist patrons to Music Venue Trust who bring passion and a desire to support and help grassroots music venues through this extremely difficult period.”