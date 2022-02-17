Janet Kim and Scott Schreiber join UTA as music agents

UTA has announced that Janet Kim and Scott Schreiber have joined the agency as music agents.

Kim previously worked at CAA, where she booked artists at events and festivals globally, consulted for companies including CJ ENM, and worked with artists including Adam Lambert, Dnce, Jordin Sparks, Julia Michaels, Keiynan Lonsdale, Keshi, Rozzi, Sam Fischer and Sevdaliza, among others.

Schreiber joins UTA following a decade of experience booking shows from club to arena level at WME. Schreiber has worked with artists across all genres including Zhu, Chet Faker, SG Lewis, Tokimonsta, Channel Tres, Soulwax, Bomba Estereo, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Skies, Nero, Michael Brun, Erol Alkan, Tommy Genesis, Kareem Ali, DJ_Dave, and others.

Janet Kim said: "UTA's Music division and the company as a whole have built great momentum despite the difficulties of the pandemic, continuously signing talented artists and adding key agents. I am thrilled to be joining UTA, and I am excited to help David Zedeck, Scott Clayton and Sam Kirby Yoh realize their vision for the department."

Scott Schreiber said: “It's been amazing to see the passion and forward-thinking approach of UTA's music leadership team. I have admired their collaborative approach to artist representation, and I'm looking forward to continuing to build upon the great work that the team has already accomplished.”

UTA partner and co-head of global music, David Zedeck, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Janet and Scott to UTA Music. They are consummate professionals with strong relationships across all sectors of the music industry. Their expertise will be invaluable to our group as we continue to broaden our resources and find compelling new opportunities for our clients.”