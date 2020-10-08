Jazz FM Awards announces show details and winner of Impact award

Like many events in the music biz this year, the Jazz FM Awards 2020 were postponed due to coronavirus restrictions, but now the awards are back with details of a venue and date.

The awards are now set to take place at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in Soho on October 27, and will be a closed event to adhere to government guidelines however it will be streamed live on Jazz FM and Ronnie Scott’s Facebook pages with special programming scheduled for Jazz FM radio.

Also revealed is the winner of this year’s Impact Award, which will be presented to Norah Jones on the night. The first ever Jazz FM Awards headline sponsor has been named with foreign exchange company OANDA taking the lead.

Nominees this year include Charles Lloyd, Phillip Bailey, Celeste, Jacob Collier, Anderson .Paak and Moses Boyd.

Jazz FM’s content director, Nick Pitts, said: “There’s so much to say! Firstly, I’m so pleased that we are now in a position to move forward with a celebration of the ‘Jazz FM Awards 2020 with OANDA’. I’d also like to thank OANDA for showing their continued support and faith in our annual celebration and upgrading their support to headline sponsor.

“Elsewhere, it’s been a tough few months for everyone in our community so a real moment to allow the brilliance to shine through is most welcome. Venues have of course also suffered terribly so to be able to partner with the world-famous Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club as our “base” for this year reminds people that live music is still there and vitally important. I thank Fred Nash and his team for loving the idea as much as us.

“And finally… congrats to Norah Jones and her Impact Award. Norah has done so much to bring jazz music to the greater public and her 50 million record sales and 9 GRAMMYs® prove it. This year’s Jazz FM Awards with OANDA is shaping up to be not only rather unique, but also something incredibly special.”

Ronnie Scott’s general manager, Fred Nash, said: “We felt that Ronnie’s was the perfect place to host the awards. The connection between Jazz FM and Ronnie’s is longstanding, and we hope this continues for many years.”