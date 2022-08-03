Jazz re:freshed Weekly returns after three years to highlight emerging talent

Jazz re:freshed Weekly, the live series which shines a light on emerging talent from the UK jazz scene, will return this autumn after a three-year hiatus with a new residency in East London.

The residency is every Thursday from 9pm at 91 Living Room in Brick Lane. The series will kick off on September 1 with a performance from DoomCannon, the project fronted by London pianist, composer and producer Dominic Canning.

There are additional shows in September from up-and-coming acts including Parisian bassist and singer Amy Gadiaga, Hackney-born pianist and BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year winner Deschanel Gordon, and Colectiva (pictured), who blend African, Latin and jazz stylings.

Jazz re:freshed Weekly was launched in 2003 as a key space to discover the UK’s most exciting new jazz talent, as well as an opportunity to catch shows from more established artists who have developed through the Jazz re:freshed movement, including Nubya Garcia, Ezra Collective, Shabaka Hutchings, Moses Boyd and Ashley Henry.

Adam Moses, Jazz re:freshed co-founder, event curator & label director, said: “The Jazz re:freshed team is excited to bring the weekly back into the real world and at a new East London home. We’re all about supporting the cultivation of young, female and culturally diverse talent, giving artists the opportunity to play in front of an audience who is respectful and appreciative of the music. It’s just as important to us to ensure diversity of audiences as well as musicians and we have a commitment to continuing this work.”

Tickets will be available via Dice.FM. PPL is sponsoring the live series.

PPL CEO Peter Leathem said: “In recent years we have seen a revival in UK jazz as a new generation of talented artists and musicians have developed the genre and created critically acclaimed music in the process. Jazz re:freshed played a valuable role in supporting this up-and-coming talent and the return of Jazz re:freshed Weekly will provide yet more artists with the opportunity to establish and grow their careers. PPL is proud to offer its backing to Jazz re:freshed Weekly and to support this important, exciting space for new music.”

Jazz re:freshed Weekly September/October 2022 line-up:

September 1 DoomCannon

September 8 Amy Gadiaga

September 15 Insxght

September 22 Deschanel Gordon

September 29 Colectiva

October 6 DC Trio

October 13 Alex Cosmo Blake

October 27 RDE Trio (Eddie Nache)