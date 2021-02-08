Jess Kinn unveiled as first agent hire at One Fiinix Live

Jess Kinn has been unveiled as the first new agent hire at Jon Ollier’s One Fiinix Live.

Formerly of CAA, Ollier launched his independent agency at the end of 2020 and its clients include Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, Lauv, 2Cellos, JC Stewart and more.

Jess Kinn arrives from live music streaming specialists LiveNow and was previously an agent at Paradigm Agency, where she represented Mallrat, Years & Years and Rebecca Garton.

Kinn’s clients are yet to be revealed, while she will report directly to Jon Ollier, who was a Music Week Award winner in 2016. Kinn featured in our Rising Star column in 2018.

Jess Kinn said: “On my first conversation with Jon we immediately clicked over our shared values and ideas about the future of the live industry. Being part of a growing agency with progressive and innovative thinking at its heart is exactly where I want to be in this ever-changing landscape of live events."

Jon Ollier said: “Jess is everything we are looking for as we build our new business. She is an exciting and forward-thinking talent with a fantastic reputation, and we are really thrilled to have her join us. I believe she has a huge future ahead of her and I am excited to be a part of it!”

Kinn started her career in live music with The Leighton Pope Organisation before joining Paradigm where, after a stint on reception, she became a booker working across acts including Shawn Mendes, Halsey, Alan Walker and Faithless. Kinn then became an agent. At LiveNow, she worked on livestreams for The Pete Tong Heritage Orchestra, Gorillaz and Dua Lipa’s Studio 2054.

Read Music Week’s Rising Star interview with Jess Kinn here.