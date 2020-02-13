JLS reveal comeback 2020 UK and Ireland tour

JLS have revealed they will reunite for a comeback tour titled Beat Again after their hit No.1 single, performing dates across the UK and Ireland.

It’s been seven years since the boy band last performed together, but all four membersare confirmed to reunite for the 15-date run.

The tour will kick off in Dublin’s 3Arena on November 12, and hit venues across the UK finishing off in Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on December 2.

The band have previously won two BRIT awards, sold over 1.4 million concert tickets, and scored four multi-platinum selling albums since they became a band in 2007.

“We are so excited to be working together as a group again,” JLS said of their return.

“We’ve always been like family, and now we feel that this is the right time for us to get back on stage and perform in front of our loyal fans. Even though it’s been 7 years, you can be sure that it’s going to be as high energy as ever”.

Tickets are available at 9am on February 21.

A full list of tour dates can be found below:

Thursday 12 November – Dublin 3Arena

Friday 13 November – Belfast SSE Arena

Sunday 15 November – Brighton Centre

Monday 16 November – Bournemouth International Centre

Wednesday 18November – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 19 November – Hull Bonus Arena

Friday 20 November – Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Saturday 21 November – Newcastle Utilita Arena

Wednesday 25 November – Leeds First Direct Arena

Thursday 26 November – Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Friday 27 November – Manchester Arena

Saturday 28 November – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Monday 30 November – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Tuesday 1 December – London The O2

Wednesday 2 December – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena