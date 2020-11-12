Kaiser Chiefs announce livestream show

Kaiser Chiefs Live From London has been announced as the latest show to be hosted by MelodyVR, set to air November 28 from O2 Academy Brixton.

The band will perform hits I Predict A Riot, Ruby and Oh My God as well as brand new tracks from their latest record Duck. It is their first performance since their sold out O2 Arena show in February.

The use of MelodyVR will enable viewers to catch the performance in a more intimate setting allowing the fans to pick the camera angles, and get closer to the stage than ever before. Other artists set to use the app for livestreaming this month include Burna Boy and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes.

Frontman, Ricky Wilson, said: “We’re over the moon to be back performing on stage for our MelodyVR show and it’s great to return to this brilliant venue. You guys will be with us in spirit and we’ll give this show ten times more energy for one hundred times more fun. We can’t wait to see you there!”

The gig will be exclusive to the MelodyVR app and tickets are available on Live Nation now.