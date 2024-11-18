Katy Perry partners with Music Venue Trust to support grassroots venues

Katy Perry has become the latest artist to partner with the Music Venue Trust to support grassroots venues in the UK.

The singer has announced UK dates for the Lifetimes tour for October next year, with £1 from every ticket sold to be donated to Music Venue Trust to go directly into initiatives to support the UK grassroots music community.

Perry will play arenas in Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham and London in support of 143, her seventh studio album. Her first UK show was at Water Rats in central London, while she has also played the nearby Scala.

“I’m proud to donate £1 from every ticket on the UK leg of The Lifetimes Tour to Music Venue Trust so that venues like Water Rats and Scala, where I played my first UK shows, can continue to usher in the next generation of music talent,” Perry said.

“I’m so incredibly chuffed to bring The Lifetimes Tour to the UK,” she added. “I can’t wait to have a big sing along of all the songs you love and more! It’s going to be a giant dance party, and everyone’s invited!”

Mark Davyd, Music Venue Trust CEO, welcomed Perry’s decision to follow the likes of Coldplay and Sam Fender in donating a portion of ticket sales to the organisaiton.

“We want to say a huge thank you to Katy and her team for stepping up to support grassroots music venues, artists and promoters,” Davyd said. “The contribution from these shows will keep venues open, get new and emerging artists out on tour, and enable promoters to bring the best in new music to our communities.”

Pre-sale opens on Wednesday November 20, with general on sale from Friday November 22.

Katy Perry will play the following dates:

October 7 Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

8 Manchester, AO Arena

10 Sheffield, Utilita Arena

11 Birmingham, Utilita Arena

13 London, The O2

PHOTO: Louisa Meng