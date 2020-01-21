Kendrick Lamar to headline BST Hyde Park

Kendrick Lamar has been confirmed as a headliner for BST Hyde Park.

The revered US rapper will close the first weekend of the festival on Sunday, July 5. The line-up for the day will also include Mercury Prize-winning James Blake and Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard.

Lamar headlined Reading & Leeds Festival in 2018.

BST Hyde Park has so far confirmed an eclectic mix of headliners, including Little Mix (July 4), Pearl Jam (July 10) and Taylor Swift (July 11). The Pearl Jam date has sold out.

Tickets for the Kendrick Lamar day are on general sale at 10am on Friday (January 24).

AEG has partnered with American Express as sponser for the festival. The promoter has a two-year deal with The Royal Parks.