Kilimanjaro Live appoint Joff Hall as new promoter

Promoter Joff Hall has joined Kilimanjaro Live, having previously spent four years at TEG MJR (formerly The MJR Group).

Hall has programmed hundreds of shows across TEG MJR’s venue estate, and promoted full tours for artists including Culture Club, Dream Theater, Blue Oyster Cult, Joan Collins, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Static X, Madeleine Peyroux, Daniel O’Donnell and many more.

Speaking about the appointment, Kilimanjaro Live CEO, Stuart Galbraith, said: “It’s been a very difficult time for the live music industry but we at Kili are strongly focused on a positive future. We jumped at the chance to bring Joff onto our team as the breadth of his experience and his good standing reputationally will further bolster our incredible promoting team.”





Prior to MJR Hall was with VMS Live where he programmed in-house for then clients Manchester Academy, Liverpool Olympia and Norwich UEA, working with the likes of Gary Numan, The Flaming Lips, Garbage, The Fratellis and Soul II Soul.

Additionally, Hall programmed a significant amount of the company’s outdoor projects working with artists such as The Human League, Will Young, Texas, Kaiser Chiefs and Primal Scream.

On joining Kilimanjaro Live, Hall said: ‘I am excited to be joining Kilimanjaro and working with Stuart, Zac, San and the rest of the team. This is a company that has such a wealth of experience and knowledge within it and of course a great reputation within the industry. I am honoured to have this opportunity to join them’.