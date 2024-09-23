Kilimanjaro Live hires Lottie Bradshaw as promoter

Kilimanjaro Live has appointed Lottie Bradshaw as a new promoter.

Bradshaw will work alongside Alan Day (director/promoter) primarily focusing on Action! Presents, Kilimanjaro Live’s promoting brand for rock, metal and punk. Outside of Action! she will also be promoting shows across a range of genres including pop and country.

Bradshaw spent seven years at TEG Live Europe, where she was initially head of venue programming. During her time in that role, she worked with venues such as Camden Assembly, XOYO and Tramshed before becoming a promoter, working with artists such as Rory, The Aces, GIRLI and Vukovi.

Prior to TEG, Bradshaw was assistant to Emma Banks at CAA working with artists including Katy Perry, Kraftwerk, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Florence + The Machine.

Lottie Bradshaw said: “I’m so excited to be working with such a talented group of people who have pioneered so much in the live sphere. Alan is a great mentor, and I feel immensely grateful for the opportunity to help grow Action and beyond.”

“We are really proud to welcome Lottie onto the team” said Alan Day. “Lottie has been on our radar for a while, working with some brilliant acts. Rock is bigger than ever and together we look forward to putting on some great shows.”

Formed by Alan Day in 2021, Action! Presents has a strong focus on alternative music, promoting acts in small clubs through to theatres and arenas. Artists promoted by Action! Presents include Don Broco, Babymetal, Sabaton, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, While she Sleeps, Bullet For My Valentine and more.