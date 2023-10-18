Kilimanjaro Live promotes Alan Day to director

Kilimanjaro Live has promoted Alan Day to the position of director.

Alan Day joined the company in 2008, and for the past 15 years has worked with acts including Don Broco, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, Steve Hackett, UB40 feat Ali Campbell, Erasure, Babymetal, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, Sabaton, Suzanne Vega, Bullet For My Valentine, While She Sleeps, The Cult and many more.

The company has also recruited Josh Casey as a new promoter. He has joined from Robomagic.

Casey has eight years of experience in live music promotion. He founded J-Bone Collective in Scotland and promoted concerts for UK artists including Skepta, Giggs, Bugzy Malone, AJ Tracey and Tion Wayne.

After a pre and post-pandemic stint at DF Concerts/Live Nation, Casey joined Robomagic Live in London. Recently he has worked with K-Trap, Iniko, Groove Armada, Marc E Bassy, Russ Millions and Blanco.

CEO Stuart Galbraith said: “These are exciting times for Kilimanjaro Live, and we’re reflecting that with the expansion of our team. As an instrumental member of the Kilimanjaro Live promoter team for the past two decades, Alan has been integral to the growth of the company, both in terms of his live tours, and his expertise within Kilimanjaro Live as we continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape of live entertainment.

“We are delighted that Alan has agreed to become a director here at Kilimanjaro Live, and we are excited as a group for the opportunities of expansion that this will bring. We also welcome Josh Casey from Robomagic. Josh brings an exciting new area of live music to Kilimanjaro and we are looking forward to seeing where his expertise plus our experience can go.”

Subscribers can read our interview with Stuart Galbraith in the latest edition of Music Week.