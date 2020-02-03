Kings Of Leon announce arena dates and Finsbury Park headline show

Kings Of Leon have announced their first London gig in three years with a special headline show at Finsbury Park.

The US band, who also play Newcastle's Utilita Arena (July 7) and Leeds' First Direct Arena (July 8), will be joined for the one-day London event on Sunday, June 28 by special guests Courteeners, Cage The Elephant, Inhaler, Soccer Mommy, and The Big Moon.

Presented by Festival Republic, tickets go on sale Friday, February 7 at 9am, with further acts still to be announced across two stages.

The band last performed in the UK when headlining Reading & Leeds festivals in 2018, having starred the previous year at British Summer Time Hyde Park. Recent festival headline appearances have included Lollapalooza in Brazil, Chile, Berlin, Rock Werchter, Benicàssim and Mexico’s Pal Norte.

The 1975 are also due to headline Finsbury Park on July 11.