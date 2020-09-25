Kings Of Leon, Pet Shop Boys & Regina Spektor agent Pete Nash joins ICM Partners

ICM Partners and Primary Talent International (PTI) have announced they have hired international music agent Pete Nash.

Nash – who will be based in ICM’s New York office –brings a client roster that includes Kings Of Leon, Pet Shop Boys, Regina Spektor, Steve Winwood, The Struts and Travis.

Nash previously spent almost nine years at WME, where in addition to his own roster, he worked with Alanis Morissette, D'Angelo, Duran Duran, Eric Church, Tegan And Sara, Vince Staples and more. Prior to WME he ran his own NYC-based independent agency.

The announcement was made by Rob Prinz, head of worldwide concerts at ICM Partners and Matt Bates, head of international at PTI/ICM.

Speaking about Nash’s appointment, Rob Prinz said: “I have known Pete since early in both our careers and have shared many amazing artists. He is a tremendous addition to our already formidable International team, a great agent representing some legendary clients. I am extremely happy to call him my colleague now for the first time.”

Matt Bates added: “I was trying to book acts off Pete long before I was ever an agent, so to be finally be able to work alongside him is a privilege. His experience in the international market is second to none; his roster of incredible clients speaks for themselves. I couldn’t wish for a more perfect addition on our team to help navigate the new exciting music landscape that we are entering into.”

Previously, Nash also spent 17 years as a director of London-based agency Helter Skelter, representing Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Wynton Marsalis, Blondie, The Fall and Suede.

Pete Nash added: “I’m very excited to join an agency that is in growth mode. The moves they have made to bolster their International footprint was the catalyst for me to make this move. Looking forward to working closely with Rob Prinz and Matt Bates, who are longtime friends, and the teams at ICM and Primary.”

ICM Partners International partnered with PTI in March 2020. It hired former WME agent Simon Clarkson last month.