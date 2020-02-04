Kings Of Leon, Skepta and The 1975 head 'biggest ever' Boardmasters line-up

Kings Of Leon, Skepta, and The 1975 have been announced as headliners of Boardmasters 2020 in what is billed as the festival's biggest ever line-up.

The music and surf festival, which is celebrating its 40th year, returns to the Cornish coast from August 5-9.

Other acts to be confirmed include Dizzee Rascal, Mura Masa, Sam Fender, Loyle Carner, The Kooks, DJ EZ, Camelphat, Damian “JR Gong” Marley, Andy C, Mabel, Lianne La Havas, Little Simz and Ocean Wisdom.

Promoted by Vision Nine, the five-day event is situated across two locations in Cornwall – Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay.

Boardmasters is being held for the first time in two years, having cancelled its 2019 edition due to forecasted severe weather conditions.