Koko Foundation names Benedict Cumberbatch as global ambassador for environmental advocacy

Koko Foundation, the registered charity of London's Koko venue, has announced BAFTA, Olivier and Emmy-winning actor Benedict Cumberbatch as its new global ambassador for environmental advocacy.

Cumberbatch lives within the London Camden borough where the Koko building has been staging arts and entertainment in various guises for 124 years.

In this newly formed ambassador role, Cumberbatch will be supporting the Koko Foundation’s efforts to ensure London can become a greener and more sustainable city, while helping with the Foundation’s environmental projects.

Benedict Cumberbatch said: “I am honoured to be a Koko Foundation Ambassador with a special focus on the environment. It's been so inspiring to witness first-hand, the amazing impact that the Foundation has quietly had over the past few years, making real and lasting change in Camden. I'm excited, inspired and committed to help bring awareness to the special work being done and continue to help improve the local area and scale the foundations work around the country, and the world.”

To mark the partnership, the Koko Foundation is partnering with Letters Live to host a special fundraising edition, A Night In The Theatre, on November 7 at Koko. Letters Live sees famous figures read out historical or personal letters, bringing them to life through live performances.

Cumberbatch will be joined on stage by a number of high-profile musical and acting guests, including FKA Twigs. Tickets go on sale on Thursday (October 3) via See Tickets.

Koko launched its Foundation with a commitment to make Camden greener, alongside creating opportunities for disadvantaged young people through artistic workshops and music bursaries. Through environmental projects launched to date, Koko Foundation’s efforts have contributed to an estimated 40% of newly planted trees in Camden and created a sustainable funding and employment model.

Sophia Pasetti, CEO of the KOKO Foundation, said: “The Foundation was born out of a desire to create something really special, to contribute to the community that Koko is a part of; its environment, young people, and the next generation of essential artists. I have been deeply moved by the impact our initiatives are already making, and it is a privilege to lead our Foundation on this exciting journey. I am beyond grateful for Benedict’s integrity and authenticity, he is incredibly inspiring and having him on board to help amplify our work is a true honour.”