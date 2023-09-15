Koko & Marshall partner to support emerging talent

Koko and Marshall have announced details of a new partnership aimed at supporting new artists.

Marshall has previously supported Koko TPC, the London venue’s emerging talent showcase platform, which has already hosted shows for the likes of Kojey Radical, Rachel Chinouriri, Pip Millett, Wemi, Cherdericka, Louis Culture, Roxxxan, Wa Radio and Edwin Arzu. This year, further showcases are due to happen across the US.

The new agreement will see the launch of Marshall Vinyl Rooms at The House Of Koko this month. Members will be able to experience Marshall’s range of speaker products and headphones, while The Vinyl Rooms will also house a new monthly content series featuring artists curated by Koko and Marshall.

This partnership is going to add huge value to breakthrough talent in the UK Seb Croft, Koko Studios

Tonight’s (September 15) launch party will feature Marshall Records artists Nova Twins, who are DJing, and Kid Bookie, who will play live.

Seb Croft, MD at Koko Studios said: “Since 1962, Marshall has been an iconic and defining brand in music and culture, founded by the Godfather of Loud, Jim Marshall OBE. We are extremely excited about what the future will bring, and this partnership is something that is going to add huge value to breakthrough talent in the UK by providing a global platform for them to perform”.

Nick Street, CMO at Marshall Group added: “Marshall couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Koko. We are very much looking forward to bringing to life our shared passion for supporting musicians and elevating the act of listening to music. Together we have an opportunity to amplify voices and communities and to provide a platform where we can experience new breakthrough talent across a diverse set of genres”.