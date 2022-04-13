Koko partners with cryptocurrency platform Luno

Global cryptocurrency platform Luno is teaming up with Koko.

Luno, which has more than 10 million users, has announced its new partnership with the London venue. It marks the platform’s first steps into the music and entertainment space.

“Koko and Luno aim to empower the next generation of artists by creating exciting opportunities through livestreaming, digital and blockchain technology,” said a statement.

Luno and Koko will launch a new space within the theatre, The Luno, featuring a state-of-the-art digital gallery.

Koko will reopen its doors on April 29, following an extensive £70m restoration and redevelopment.

As part of this new partnership, The Luno, a new multi-format space at the top of the 19th century theatre is launched. The new space has its own entrance and will host late night DJ shows, digital art exhibitions and immersive events.

The Luno also aims to deliver talks and workshops for the public, focusing on decentralising technology, cryptocurrencies and how they are revolutionising the relationship between music, artists and fans. There will be a focus on supporting emerging talent through a series of livestreams.

The partnership will also offer exclusive access and events for Luno customers, including fan experiences, ticket giveaways and pre-sale tickets.

Sam Kopelman, UK country manager, Luno, said: “Koko is a cultural institution and for decades has used its stage to put the spotlight on emerging talent as well as some of the biggest acts in the world. We could not think of a better partner for our first step into the music and entertainment space and we cannot wait to put our support behind live music in the UK after such a difficult two years for the industry.

“Every day, the relationship between crypto and music grows stronger, with blockchain innovations beginning to revolutionise the industry. With Koko we look forward to working with artists and helping them realise the potential of decentralised technology, giving them greater control over their music and their futures.”

Every day, the relationship between crypto and music grows stronger Sam Kopelman

Seb Croft, Koko’s commercial director, said: “Koko is about celebrating 122 years of culture, whilst fiercely stepping into the future. Our partnership with Luno will allow us to be at the forefront of blockchain technology, supporting artists in new ways and providing game-changing experiences for fans. The opportunities for us to innovate together in the music and entertainment space are endless.”

Olly Bengough, Koko’s CEO/founder, said: “It’s exciting to enter this dynamic new partnership at such an important moment in time, as blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionise the future of music. Luno has successfully built up a global community of innovators and creators pioneering in this space, and for Koko to join forces as Web3 becomes an exciting new horizon for us all, gives Koko a truly unique opportunity to take part in this ever evolving new space.”