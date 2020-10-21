Kylie Minogue talks touring as Infinite Disco livestream tickets go on sale

Kylie Minogue has become the latest big name to announce livestream plans, with the premiere of Kylie: Infinite Disco set for November 7.

The event, visualised by the recent Music Week cover star and the creative team at Studio Moross and Sinclair/Wilkinson, promises to take viewers on a journey “through a parallel universe from solitary isolation to an alternative euphoric dancefloor community of togetherness”.

And it will prove a key weapon in the star’s upcoming albums chart battle with Little Mix, whose Confetti (RCA) LP drops November 6, the same day as Minogue’s Disco is released by BMG.

But will a livestream be able to compete with the real thing? Minogue told Music Week that she couldn’t wait to get back on the road…

“I would honestly love it!” she said. “I toured a lot in 2018 and 2019 and the dreamscape would be to take this album and plug in other disco or dance elements from throughout my career.”

Where does your imagination take you? As and when I can tour, that will be my starting point Kylie Minogue

And the star said she would take a different approach to any future live shows given the club feel of the new album.

“I’d like to perform in the round with a massive disco ball,” she added. “With tours and shows, so much of it is visual and I’d still want it to be visual and burned into your retinas. But, at the same time, I’d to make it more like you’re at a disco. So feel free to shut your eyes and feel it!

“If you’re in a disco or a club – even though I’m probably more wine bar myself these days – if it’s a crowded dancefloor and you shut your eyes, you’re in your own world. It’s expansive and that’s one of the reasons I love the video for Say Something, it just keeps going. Where does your imagination take you? As and when I can tour, that will be my starting point.”

The Ultimate Disco livestream certainly promises to be spectacular. It will feature many of the tracks from Disco as well as Kylie classics, with some songs specially re-arranged by long-time Kylie collaborators Richard 'Biff' Stannard and Steve Anderson. The show is co-directed by Kate Moross and Rob Sinclair, with choreography created by another long-time Kylie collaborator, Ashley Wallen, known for his work on The Greatest Showman.

The show will stream at four different local times to accommodate fans in Australasia and Asia; the UK, Ireland & Europe; Central & South America/east coast North America; and west coast North America. It will not be available on demand afterwards. Tickets go on general sale today (October 21) at 9am via Dice.

But Minogue is still hoping she’ll be able to return to the road proper before too long.

“I miss the team,” she said. “Touring is a world unto itself and I’m missing it. But it doesn’t seem like it will happen very soon, at least as we knew it.”

